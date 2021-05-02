Brenda Hage and her husband are no strangers to owning a business. Their Lebanese restaurant, Teta Marie’s, is a staple in Cohoes.

“We thought what does Cohoes needs, everybody said ice cream,” said Brenda Hage, owner of Sweet Happy Days. “Everybody loves ice cream, it puts smiles on your faces.”

The couple opened Sweet Happy Days ice cream parlor this weekend. It’s located on Remsen Street, just up the road from their restaurant. This 50s themed sweet shop has everything from homemade cookies, to cotton candy and ice cream.

Hage says they want to make sure every generation can enjoy a sweet treat.

“I feel like there are a lot of things for the younger generations here,” Hage said. “And a lot of the older generations maybe don’t have a lot of family left, the opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves because maybe they don’t drive, many of them have their scooters. So it’s hard for them to get places. So we are right here next to the park where they are sitting every day during the summer hours enjoying the sun.”

Customers say this shop is just what the city and the seniors, needed.

This 1950s themed ice cream parlor just opened in #Cohoes Sweet Happy Days is a blast from the past! The best part? People with dietary restrictions can eat here too! They’ll have gluten, dairy and sugar free items starting next week! Story now on @SPECNewsAlbany pic.twitter.com/uJr9O17sPf — Arin (@ArinCotelAltman) May 2, 2021

“There’s no ice cream places in Cohoes really, and you’ll do good business because of the senior center,” said customer Joan Crandall.

The shop will be open all year round and will adjust their menu to fit each season.

Starting next week, Sweet Happy Days will have dairy free and sugar free options so everyone can enjoy a blast from the past.