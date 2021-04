ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A staple in Rochester's South Wedge neighborhood is closing down.

Harry G's New York Deli & Cafe on South Avenue near Gregory Street offered New York City-style deli sandwiches, among other items.

The business posted on Facebook Friday that it was closing after 10 years in business. Owners thanked customers for the patronage over the years.

No word on exactly when it will close.