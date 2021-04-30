ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking to get into the marijuana industry now that it's legal in New York? Well, you'll have to wait quite a while.

The City of Rochester, along with State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, held a cannabis forum Thursday night.

The majority leader said she does not anticipate businesses being able to apply for a license for about two years, but it doesn't mean you can't get the planning process started.

"It depends on what you like doing," Peoples-Stokes said. “If you're interested in delivery, then you might want to figure out how do you get a couple vehicles that you could use for your delivery business. If you're interested in social consumption, then you need to identify a site. You don't want to wait until it's time to apply for a license, and you don't even have a location where you can have a dispensary or a have a social consumption site. So it's going to call for preparation."

People in New York can now legally smoke marijuana, but the same rules apply as smoking cigarettes in public places or outside businesses.

As for possession, you can grow up to six plants on your property, three mature and three immature, as well as have up to three ounces on your person.