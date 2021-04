AMHERST, N.Y. — L.L. Bean is still coming to Amherst, but the store will be in a different location.

The outdoor retailer was originally slated to go in the former Northtown Plaza, now known as Station 12.

The store will now open in the Boulevard Consumer Square on Niagara Falls Boulevard. It's expected to open this fall.

The company says this will be its seventh store in New York state.