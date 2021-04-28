You can enjoy slow-brewed, homemade chai in one of Rochester’s most well-known neighborhoods. The Chai Guy from Rochester’s Public Market is open for chai on Park Avenue.

The Chai Guy Cafe is serving hot, cold, dairy, dairy-free and even frozen chai made from fresh, all natural ingredients brewed on site. There are no powders or boxed chai at The Chai Guy. That "guy" is Pat Tharp and he brews it fresh.

The chai is made from scratch



Chai is served hot, cold, frozen, with dairy, vegan, oat and with lemonade

“Look at that goodness. I wish you guys had smell-o-vision,” said Tharp. “We make all of chai from scratch. People get that authentic chai experience every time. They leave and it’s like the wow factor and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh' and ‘we love that.”’

“This is the super chai,” said Chris Goodding from Utica. “It has turmeric and ginger in it. It is absolutely amazing. I highly recommend it.”

“Have a chaitastic day. Chai it, you’ll like it. My favorite of all time is if at first you don’t succeed, chai chai again,” joked Tharp.

The Chai Guy has mastered his chai spice mix after a mission trip to India. He turned that love of chai into a small business at the Rochester Public Market the last seven years. Business is good so he opened a second location on Park Ave.

Chai is what keeps Tharp going. He’s a father of four kids ages 17 to 28. You can add cinnamon, turmeric, ginger and masala. The blend is as unique as you want it. It is all customized.

“There you go, that’s how we roll. Chai til I die,” joked Tharp.

The Chai Guy Cafe is open daily at 729 Park Ave. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every Saturday at the Rochester Public Market.