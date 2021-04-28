CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — No longer will you have to choose between getting a drink and your dog. A bar that doubles as a dog park just opened in Cheektowaga.

It's called Barkology, and it's Buffalo's first indoor dog park with a bar.

Spectrum News visited the new hangout and met Knox. He's a happy dog, and even happier now that he has the chance to meet other four-legged friends at the newest dog spot in town.

The canine cafe opened Sunday.

Megan Sitarek and her fiance Steven Morlock opened after realizing their two dogs needed more of a pooch-perfect hangout.

“So when the idea started at a dog park, when Megan and I were there, Jack and Nala were really muddy so we were like 'it would be cool if there was a place that they weren’t dirty;' it’s indoors,” said Morlock.

They started researching similar places in other parts of the country.

“So we formed a model that had both the dog park and bar," Morlock said.

Morlock says they’ve been working on this project for about two and a half years. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction last year, but once it resumed, it was all paws on deck.

Sitarek says the place is a dream come true.

“To finally be able to have people here after the whole process of construction for months on end ... and it’s turned out to be amazing,” she said.

Spectrum News stopped by the day after they opened and it was clear it was a hit.

“I like that it’s a place that we can come to relax, get food and drink, our dogs can come and we don’t have to sacrifice one," said dog owner Sydney Kaplan.

Dogs and people can drop by during business hours, but Megan, Steven -- and Knox -- are asking people to head to their website to find out more info and sign a waiver ahead of time.

If you don't have a dog to bring, that's OK. Everyone is welcome. The only requirement is you must love dogs.

Barkology is open seven days a week.