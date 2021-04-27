ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are mixed reactions across the board over the news that the 2021 Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival won't be happening this year.

Organizers said the tough decision was made after reviewing the New York State guidelines and consulting with the city of Rochester and Monroe County Health Department.

Spectrum News went to Cafe Sasso on Park Ave. to hear people’s initial reactions. Barista Kacie Dwyer said she was looking forward to working Cafe Sasso's table selling drinks on the street during the festival next to the other local businesses. However, she understands the decision.

"I love Park Ave. I'm always around this general area and hearing about Park Ave. Fest being canceled, I am a little sad because I haven't been able to work Park Ave Fest in the cafe, but I'm thinking of this world that we live in and being cautious and being careful because we're still not out of the woods quite yet," said Dwyer.

Everyone we talked to was upset that this year‘s Park Ave Festival has been canceled but yet most still understood the decision. See @BriReports full story later on @SPECNewsROC #roc pic.twitter.com/788VEfSQtz — scott barstow (@barstow_scott) April 27, 2021

Maggie Tabone said she has only been able to experience one Park Ave. Fest before the pandemic forced last year's to be canceled, and now this year's events to be canceled.

"I'm really disappointed," said Tabone. "I know that things are very weird with the coronavirus this year. I was kind of crossing my fingers that they would do something a little smaller. It's kind of hard to contain which I understand."

Tabone said local businesses and artists that come join Park Ave. businesses during the festival will be hit the hardest by this decision.

"It's hard for people like some of these small artists or people that are bringing things to the tent, they're missing the opportunity to present themselves and people who come down, buy their jewelry, their food," said Tabone.

Now she’s looking towards the future.

"I'm hoping for 2022," she added.