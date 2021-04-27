GATES, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo has announced that next month, gyms in New York state can increase their capacity to 50%.

Ron Bolt has been coming to the YMCA since he was 12-years-old, and says it’s become a part of his daily routine.

What You Need To Know Governor Cuomo announced that next month, gyms in New York state can increase their capacity to 50%



For the Eastside Family YMCA, chief operating officer Kevin Fitzpatrick says this means 600 more people at any given time



Planet Fitness is now also open 24-hours again during weekdays

“I attribute my health to the Y,” Bolt said. “There’s a saying at the end of the track: the body achieves what the mind believes. And I believe this is responsible for good health.”

And though there isn’t much fighting over machines these days, he says since gyms have reopened, it’s felt a little lonely.

“I want to see more people here,” Bolt said. “I think we all should participate in the goodwill the Y offers.”

But beginning May 15, he can expect more company; with gyms allowed to increase their capacity to 50%.

“We were jumping up and down,” Kevin Fitzpatrick, chief operating officer of the Eastside Family YMCA, said. “We were in a leadership meeting, and as soon as he had it, I think I got about nine different texts from members and staff saying we’re going to go.”

For the Eastside Family YMCA, Fitzpatrick says this means 600 more people at any given time.

“It means our child watch can have more kids in it, we can open our group exercise, youth and families can come to the gym, spend time and not have to spread out as much,” Fitzgerald said. “So we’re excited for what this means for our Y.

And the same is true for other gyms too, like Planet Fitness.

“We should be able to allow a lot more members access to our facilities, and more importantly still follow all the safety guidelines.” John Hrinda, the Planet Fitness division president of Upstate NY, said.

That’s about another 70 members in Gates.

Cassidy Foote returned to Planet Fitness as soon as gyms reopened, and welcomes the growing capacity.

“It’ll still be a safe place,” Foote said. “They have social distancing and everything, so as long as everyone stays six feet it’ll be okay.”

She says it’s a sign that things are getting better.

“It’s comforting,” Foote said. “Like it feels like it’s almost over with you know. It’ll be over soon, and I’m so looking forward to that.”

Planet Fitness is now also open 24-hours again during weekdays.