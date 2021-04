LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Yard Sale Produce celebrated its grand opening Saturday on Wilson Street in Lackawanna.

The store aims to provide fresh produce affordable by collaborating with local farmers, wholesale distributors and store owners to sell produce for below-market prices.

The nutritious program has plans to eventually expand to the entire tristate area by 2026.

For now, you can visit Yard Sale Produce Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.