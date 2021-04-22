If you're working on any home improvement projects, you're probably noticing higher pricetags for anything involving lumber.

With a nation still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, mills across the county are in the same boat.

Sporadic shutdowns and production slowdowns have put the whole industry behind.

Some materials from manufacturers and wholesalers and have delays of up to 20 weeks, according Jordan Filipski, the president of Little Falls Lumber in Syracuse.

He also warns buying wood online may seem like a bargain, but if something seems too good to be true, if probably is.

"When you come to us and say 'well, Little Falls Lumber wants to charge me $40 for this sheet of plywood, this guy on Facebook is selling it for $34, of course I'm going to but it from him.' But when you actually see it and you see the defects, you understand why it costs so much less."

Filipski also recommends any lumber you buy is certified by the the Engineered Wood Association.