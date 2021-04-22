In a time when many businesses are struggling to remain open, one Hudson Valley restaurant has managed to survive – and has opened a second location.

“To be honest with you, it's it was not an easy ride,” says Allan Abbad, owner of Allan’s Mediterranean Grill.

At the start of the pandemic, Allan and Tatyana Abbad said they lost 70% of their business when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced restaurants had to stop sit-down dining. This forced them to let go of nine employees and even put them at risk of closing for good, but fortunately, they were able to keep their doors open.

Abbad says his customers came out and supported the restaurant, and that the support they offered made a big difference.

Thanks to their loyal customers and help from the Paycheck Protection Program, Abbad was able to keep his Chester location, Allan’s Falafel, open, and bring back all of his employees. It also allowed him to focus on opening his new location inside the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall.

Although the last year has been difficult for Allan's Falafel, Abbad chose to move forward with the new location because he had so much invested in it.

“This is a business that, not only [we] are going to benefit from, but a lot of families are going to benefit from, from this business,” Abbad said. “So the fact that we got the support – all along the whole pandemic period from people – allowed us to bring our staff back and not be stressed out about it because we felt really bad."

The new location will offer the same customer favorites with a few new menu options, a party room for private events, and will soon have outdoor seating.