ANAHEIM, Calif. — New housing is coming to Orange County.

Irvine-based Landsea Homes announced the company plans to build 197 new homes in Anaheim and San Juan Capistrano in the coming years.

In Anaheim, Landsea officials said they will begin construction on 65 townhomes for a new community called Nolin at Lincoln Avenue and Beach Boulevard later this month. In San Juan Capistrano, the company plans to build 132 homes at the southwest corner of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador. The company plans to start model home construction for that project in 2022.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring a host of new, high quality and modern homes to potential buyers in San Juan Capistrano and Anaheim,” said Tom Baine, Southern California division president at Landsea Homes.

The announcement comes as cities in Orange County grapple with a severe housing crisis and attempt to meet a new state mandate to construct new homes.

Last month, the Southern California Association of Governments, or SCAG, adopted the new Regional Housing Needs Assessment as part of a state-mandated law updating the need for local housing for all income levels. According to the Daily Pilot, the 34 cities in Orange County will need to find the zoning to build about 183,000 new homes by 2029.

Across the six counties in Southern California, including Los Angeles and Orange counties, the goal is to build more than 1.3 million homes in the region. More than 558,000 should be reserved for low and very-low-income residents. SCAG has tapped Anaheim to build more than 17,400 homes and San Juan Capistrano 1,054 new ones by the end of the decade, according to the RHNA.

Landsea plans to build 132 new homes in San Juan Capistrano, including 43 two-story detached homes and 89 three-story townhomes. Grading the site will begin later this year.

The detached Spanish and farmhouse style homes will feature three to four bedrooms and range from 1,700 to 2,000 square feet. The townhomes will feature three different floor plans, two to three bedrooms, and range in size from 1,200 to 1,900 square feet.

A Landsea official did not give a starting price.

Landsea's Nolin community in Anaheim will be made up of three-story townhomes with four different floor plans, featuring three to four bedrooms and ranging in size from 1,134 square feet to 1,970 square feet.

Construction is slated to begin later this month, with completion in October. The price of the homes will start at $600,000.