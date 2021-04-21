ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Greenovation, the 100% volunteer-run upcycle store on East Main Street is on the move. The secondhand warehouse is relocating to 850 St. Paul Street.

A new location means there’s a huge sale happening at Greenovation. It’s a perfect fit for Earth Day because it’s also Greenovation's ninth anniversary. Greenovation is all about upcycling, reusing and repurposing.

What You Need To Know Rochester Greenovation is moving out of its East Main Street store and moving to St. Paul Street



Nearly everything in the store is on sale



Volunteers are needed to move the thousands of pieces of merchandise

Greenovation volunteers are selling, sorting and packing with plans to move 20,000 ft.² of stuff to the new spot on St. Paul Street, about a half a block north of the Genesee Brewery.

"We have tires, doors, windows, china, stuffed animals, games, knickknacks and furniture,” said Kim Connolly, Rochester Greenovation executive director. “Everything and anything.”

The East Main Street warehouse has served Greenovation's mission well, but the building itself has seen better days.

“Our landlord has to bring it up to code per city rules so he helped us find a new place to go so that is why we are headed to 850 St. Paul St.," said Connelly.

Greenovation is having a sale to lighten the load. They couldn’t do it without a team of volunteers who work hard uncovering hidden treasures and finding them new homes to be enjoyed.

“I’ve always been a big one on reduce reuse and recycle,” said Greenovation volunteer Elizabeth Croney. “I have a hard time throwing stuff and I really think there’s something for everyone. Case in point this bag, there is a home for everything in this bag.”

Each week the sale gets even better. It’s 60% off then 70% off all Greenovation items. The big move happens next month and Greenovation will reopen on St. Paul Street in June.

You can shop Rochester Greenovation Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also find items on eBay and Poshmark and check out greenovationnfp.com.