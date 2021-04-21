A lithium-ion battery plant in Endicott will eventually create more than 2,000 jobs in the Southern Tier.

Leaders of Imperium 3 NY announced they've secured $85 million in funding, allowing them to carry out its first giga-factory in Endicott.

Leaders said they'll have the capacity to generate more than one giga-watt hour of lithium-ion battery cells each year.

“There are many reasons why Endicott. And I think some of these are infrastructure, human resources at liberty and a lot of support from the government,” said Imperium 3 NY Chairman Dr. Shailesh Upreti. “In addition to that, the market that is available to us.”

When fully operational, it will directly create opportunities for 2,500 people, including 150 in the first year.

Production is expected to begin sometime early next year.