The appetite is strong for a restaurant gift card program that Onondaga County unveiled that essentially doubles your money — and it sold out within hours.

Restaurants like Santangelo's in Liverpool have been struggling for more than a year.

"Luckily, we have very loyal customers and they helped us get through this and they were just excited that we were actually here," said Maria Santangelo-DeSalis, the restaurant's owner. "We struggle just like a lot of other places, but if it wasn’t for a customers being so loyal to us, we wouldn’t have gotten through."

There’s more incentive for customers to eat out now.

Onondaga County is launching “Keeping it Local.” The county is matching up to $100 in gift card purchases, so your money goes twice as far.

“We’re really really excited. Half a million dollars gets another half a million dollars so that’s $1 million, which is a nice shot in the arm for restaurants,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

The money for this comes from the federal stimulus bill passed in March.

Restaurant sales were down 33 percent last year, according to McMahon. The program is a strategic stimulus that is a win-win for the community and restaurant owners, and the appetite for the program is strong.

“I think it’s going to be great, not just for our restaurant. I think it’s going to be great for all the restaurants in the area," said Santangelo-DeSalis. "I mean, like I said, luckily we have really loyal customers and you know they’re here multiple days a week and I think they are very excited about it they have already been talking about it for two weeks now.“

Diners are eating up the program. It sold out within hours. About 175 restaurants, including Santangelo's, are participating.

New Flash!!!!! Our $500k Gift card program is officially closed out. Amazing this happened in hours. Those with Vouchers now have until May 10th to redeem them at the Restaurants. It is highly likely We Will look at another round as we track to make sure the vouchers — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) April 20, 2021

It’s highly likely the county will add another round of the program, McMahon said. The county will track the use of the vouchers, which must be redeemed by May 10, and the next program may come around Father's Day.

The restaurant stimulus program is one of the first in a line of initiatives to stimulate different industries over the next two months, McMahon said.