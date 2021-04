Local bars and restaurants get an extra hour of business starting on Monday.

They can now remain open until midnight. The state announced last week the curfew would be extended.

Bar and restaurant owners have been vocal about the financial impact this has all had on business. Several of those business owners have been challenging the curfew in court.

The state also extended the curfew for catered events, including weddings. Those events will now need to wrap up at 1 a.m. instead of midnight.