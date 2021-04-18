Regal Cinemas says Rochester-area theaters will be opening up on different dates in May, depending on location.

Regal Eastview will be opening back up May 7. But, Regal Greece Ridge won't be opening its doors again until a week later on May 14. Regal Henrietta will be reopening on May 21.

There is no word yet on when Regal Culver Ridge will be reopening.

Regal says it will be implementing a two-seat gap between groups in theaters without reclining seats, and a one-seat gap in theaters with reclining seats.