A judge has denied a permanent injunction against the 11 p.m. curfew for a group of Western New York restaurants suing the state.

A State Supreme Court judge argued the petition filed by HoganWillig's attorneys on January 26 was no longer relevant because they were challenging a law that was annulled on March 7.

The decision means the curfew stands for those restaurants.

Judge Walker has denied the permanent injunction, meaning curfew remains in place for all bars and restaurants. Walker essentially said the suit is moot because the law challenged was repealed and replaced by the Legislature in rolling back some of Cuomo’s emergency powers. https://t.co/WpwAuP95xw — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) April 17, 2021

Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo announced that the current 11 p.m. curfew is moving back to midnight starting on Monday.

Attorneys for HoganWillig say they plan to take further action in light of this recent decision.