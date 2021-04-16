VICTOR, N.Y. — AE Gifts & Clothing on E. Main Street in Victor is celebrating a new addition to the store, an Artisan Market that features locally-made products from artists around Greater Rochester.

What You Need To Know AE Gifts & Clothing and Artisan Market is open Tues-Sat. at 10 E. Main St., Victor



The Artisan Market features products from 31 artists from Greater Rochester



You can browse store inventory online at shopaegifts.com

What started as a clothing business in her basement at home a couple of years ago is now a growing small business for Aimee Cain in the village of Victor.

“We try really hard to offer something different and something you’re not going to find in the big box stores," said Cain.

Hooray for small business success. AE Gifts & Clothing in the village of Victor has expanded and added an Artisan Market that features products made by artists from the Rochester area. Owner Aimee Cain is so proud of her shop. @SPECNewsROC #womanowned #SmallBiz #victor #art pic.twitter.com/utic23Z45m — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 16, 2021

Cain is a Webster native and College at Brockport grad. She moved her family to Victor because the village vibe felt right for her shop and her family.

“We love it. The community is fantastic. The school district is great. We are very happy. I’ve been in the Rochester area my entire life,” she said.

The Artisan Market features 31 artists, 29 of them are women. Everything is locally made.

“I really wanted to give space to local artists, I mean we are local and we wanted to be able to give a space for people to grow and flourish,“ said Cain.

Artist Kristen Thompson started getting crafty a few years ago after her son wanted a birthday party theme she couldn’t buy items for anywhere, so she made them herself. Now she can put anything on everything, including your kid's artwork. She owns KThomp Designs.

Artist Kristen Thompson can put anything on everything— her specialty is putting your kids artwork onto items like hand towels, mugs and drink tumblers. She’s hosting a workshop Sat. at AE Gifts and Artisan Market in Victor. @SPECNewsROC #artists pic.twitter.com/qfzQne9ijl — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 16, 2021

“I just moved here four years ago, so I don’t have the deep roots that a lot of people have, so it’s nice to be able to put my items in the store, and people come by and appreciate them. I feel like I’m becoming part of the town,” said Thompson.

AE Gifts & Clothing and Artisan Market is open Tuesday-Saturday. It's located at 10 E. Main Street in Victor.