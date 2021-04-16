A lenten tradition is coming to an end in Syracuse.

Jim's Fish Fry is dishing out their final meals.

The restaurant has been serving customers on Wolf Street for more than 70 years.

The owners posted on Facebook that it was a tough decision to close, one made during tough times.

Customers said it's a special place filled with cherished memories.

"I've been coming here since 1962 when it used to be a little tiny building on just this side of the tracks," said Tim Gautheir.

"We actually came here for our junior and senior proms, and we've just been coming up here for years and we're going to be sorry to see them go," said Bill Kobus.

"They're all like one big family here," said longtime employee Georgia Phillips. "It's a great place. We're going to miss all our regulars. We've had a lot of good times, a lot of laughs, and a lot of memories here."

If you want to get one last bite, Jim's will be open until 9 p.m. Friday.