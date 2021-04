There is a new agreement that will keep a post office in downtown Ithaca long-term.

There had been some concern among residents after the U.S. Postal Service signed a two-year deal with the town to rent its current location on North Tioga Street.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that the postal service and local leaders agreed on a long-term lease.

Schumer said the deal is good news for the community that will help boost local business.