IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Weddings are back on the calendar in 2021, and even some senior proms are scheduled. That’s great news for a longtime tux shop in Irondequoit.

Family-owned Tuxedo Corner is celebrating 40 years in business. This father and son shop survived the pandemic and a temporary shutdown, and is now busy dressing guys to the nines.

Les Kaszuba and his son Craig help men of all ages look their best from head to toe for some of life's biggest moments.

“We are doing generation after generations,” said Les Kazuba. “The grandson's kid who is getting married or the great grandfather's son who is going to prom, so what we are trying to do is have that perfect fit.”

In 2020, 70 tuxedo corner wedding customers postponed. They are starting to reschedule weddings now and people are saying goodbye to loungewear and saying hello to formalwear again.

“More people are getting vaccinated, which is very important, so we are seeing it’s coming back but it is a slow process,” said Les. “You will never get back what you lost last year, you can’t. It’s impossible, so we are very excited and ready to do business."

Robert Walker was planning to elope in the Poconos but he and his fiancée changed plans for a last-minute ceremony in Rochester.

“She lost her grandmother this year due to the COVID so we decided to do a little more family thing since we haven’t really seen them over the last year much,” said Walker. “I think I am great hands. I actually came in about six days ago to start this process and they got me together immediately.”

Kaszuba’s attention to detail means he has taught his son Craig well, and that will ensure Tuxedo Corner continues to dress Greater Rochester for another 40 years.

“We are excited and people are excited,” said Craig Kazuba. “People want to get back to some normal things in their lives and a wedding is part of that and a prom is part of that so we are here.”

Tuxedo Corner is located at 2040 East Ridge Rd. in Irondequoit. You can reach them at (585) 342-2800 or go online here.