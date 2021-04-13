Tully’s Good Times will be developing a “quick service location” at the former Friendly’s location in Oswego.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Tuesday that the regional sports bar and restaurant will put the spot on West Bridge Street back into productive use.

The Oswego Friendly’s was one of many locations across upstate New York that suddenly closed in April 2019.

“Tully’s will be a wonderful addition to the community, providing quality food in a fun atmosphere,” Barlow wrote on Twitter. “Tully’s coming to Oswego is another positive indicator for our community and speaks to the progress being made as we see continued growth and investment. I thank Tully’s for investing in our city and believe they’ll see strong, immediate support from the community.”

There was no timeframe given on when the company would move in.

“We look forward to partnering with Mayor Barlow and his team in Oswego, providing jobs to the community, and a great experience to our guests,” Tully’s said in a statement. “We feel this is a natural evolution of our business, as well as a reflection of the current business environment and our customers desire to have the ‘Best Tenders on Earth’ while accommodating their busy schedules. We are confident this will be a great collaboration with Mayor Barlow, Oswego County, and the surrounding area, as well as our continued dedication to upstate New York communities.”

Established in 1991, Tully’s has full-service restaurant locations across Central, Western, Southern New York and Pennsylvania, and a quick-service operation on the Binghamton University campus.