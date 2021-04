ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is announcing some relief for restaurants, food trucks and food carts for the new licensing year.

The city has extended the COVID-19 Emergency Order that waives the $25 business permit fee for restaurants during the pandemic.

The city also says licensing fees for other businesses such as food trucks and food carts, as well as solicitor permits will be cut by 25% for the 2021-2022 licensing year.