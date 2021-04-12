If you're a fan of Wegmans, it turns out so are the people who work there.

The business publication Fortune just ranked the grocery store the fourth best company to work for in the entire country. This was because 93% of employees say it is a great place to work. The national average for companies was only around 59%.

The great place to work group surveyed more than a half-million employees on how trustworthy, caring and fair their respective companies were, especially during the pandemic.

Wegmans only ranked behind the companies Cisco, Salesforce and Hilton.