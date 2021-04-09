As of Friday, outdoor amusement parks can welcome guests back.

There are restrictions in place in terms of capacity. Parks can only allow up to 33% inside at a time.

As for Six Flags Darien Lake, you'll have to wait a little bit longer to get those thrills. The opening day for the park is set for May 21.

Preparations for opening day are full speed ahead. The park is hosting hiring events Saturday, April 10 and April 17. It's the first ever drive-thru hiring event for Six Flags.

Those interested should fill out the application online and then you'll get an email to sign up for a time slot for your interview.

Jobs are available for people 14 and older.