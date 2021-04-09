VICTOR, N.Y. — The new Dick's Sporting Goods store at Eastview Mall held its grand opening on Friday.

The store took over the former Sears location in the mall, moving across the street from its previous location.

Today is the grand opening of the new @DICKS Sporting Goods House of Sport at Eastview Mall. It features an indoor rock climbing wall, indoor batting cage, and an outdoor track and field to test equipment. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/JSLzMcbIvp — Rich Healey (@r_heals13) April 9, 2021

The new location has an outdoor track and field to test out new equipment, an indoor rock climbing wall, an indoor batting cage and golf simulators that give shoppers the chance to test out equipment before buying.

A walk outside to the track and field. pic.twitter.com/06n3hKGqeL — Rich Healey (@r_heals13) April 9, 2021

"The opportunity to hit a bat with a moving ball is an experience you can't get at most other places. To go outside and kick a soccer ball or try those cleats on turf you're actually going to play on is an experience that makes it an easier decision to buy the choice you truly need for you," said Rob Hearn, co-executive director.