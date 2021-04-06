Pending another extension, Tuesday is the final day restaurants can offer take-out alcohol purchases in New York.

As a way to keep restaurants afloat during the pandemic, the state began letting customers buy adult beverages to-go. The order has since been extended on a month-by-month basis.

There is also a proposal in the state Assembly to extend the alcohol to-go order for an additional two years. That has received some backlash from the New York State Liquor Store Association, which says it would hurt liquor stores across the state.