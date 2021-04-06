SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Cherie McGraham said she's been selling a lot more of the signature "Old Fashioned" drink at her restaurant Smokehouse on Main.

That’s because, after a difficult year, things are finally looking up.

What You Need To Know Indoor dining in Santa Clarita is currently at 50% capacity



The city of Santa Clarita says that as of now, the temporary use permits allowing extended outdoor dining will no longer be active once indoor capacity reaches 100%



One local restaurant owner is hoping to keep part of the extended outdoor dining once restrictions are completely lifted

"We’ve been really busy since we’ve been open back again for our outdoor dining," said McGraham. "Now that we’re being open for indoor dining, people are definitely coming out."

Smokehouse on Main, which is known for its smoked brisket and BBQ, currently functions at 50% indoor capacity. But that soon will increase.

While this might sound like good news, for McGraham that depends on how it’s handled. Right now, her outdoor dining is extended to the four parking spaces in front of her restaurant. The city of Santa Clarita says that as of now, the temporary use permits allowing extended outdoor dining will no longer be active once indoor capacity reaches 100%.

"You still have people that are concerned, elderly or people with health conditions or children, that still want the opportunity to sit outside," said McGraham. "So the fact that we have both right now really works."

But McGraham added that she fears it won’t work if there isn’t a grace period where restaurants can have 100% indoor capacity but still keep at least some of their extended dining.

A representative from the city of Santa Clarita stated that they will continue to work with local businesses to find solutions to accommodate their needs.

Still, McGraham is worried.

"If we don’t have more out in the streets still, they’re going to leave and go somewhere that does have it because they’re still concerned with eating indoors," she said.

McGraham added that she knows keeping all the outdoor dining isn’t realistic once indoor capacity reaches 100%, but she is hoping to be able to keep a part of it — just until people feel comfortable eating indoors again.