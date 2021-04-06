COLUMBUS — Columbus native Alicia Hindman, or as her friends and family call her, “The Buckeye Lady” is known for her delicious variety of stuffed buckeyes.

What You Need To Know Alicia Hindman started Bucks for Pups Confections a year ago as a passion project and tribute to her late brother



Her brother, Jeremy, left behind two rescue dogs, and Hindman and her family still take care of them



The bakery donates 20% of sales to local dog shelters Donations totaling $4,000 help to pay for medical equipment, spay and neuter services and vaccinations

She started Bucks for Pups Confections a year ago as a passion project and tribute to her late brother.

“My older brother, Jeremy, passed away in September of 2019, so after my pandemic project of helping my friends earn money after they lost their jobs to COVID, I was still in the middle of that grief, and I needed a creative outlet,” Hindman said.

She said Jeremy also left behind two rescue dogs, and Hindman and her family still take care of them.

His passion for those dogs has inspired her to donate 20% of all sales to dog adoption agencies across Columbus.

So far, donations totaling $4,000 help to pay for medical equipment, spay and neuter services and vaccinations.

“So when you check out online on our website, you actually get to choose one of 18 different partners that we have. Our goal is to have every single rescue and shelter on our list in Franklin County,” Hindman said.

As Hindman puts it, 12 different flavors such as peanut butter and jelly and cookies and cream with a whole bunch of other possibilities.

Although Hindman admits she and her staff have been overwhelmed, after all she has another full-time job, she wants to continue the venture and community outreach.

Right now, she rents space from Basic Biscuits, Kindness and Coffee, but looks forward to what the future brings.

“We hope to grow, perhaps into our own storefront one day and to have a space for Buckeyes on demand and a space for adoptions too,” Hindman said.

For more information, click here.