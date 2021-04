Two area casinos are extending their hours of operation because of the state curfew changes.

In the Waterloo area, del Lago will now be open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 a.m. and 8 a.m.-2 a.m. the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Friday and Saturday hours for Batavia Downs are now 8 a.m.-3 a.m. and 8 a.m.-1 a.m. the rest of the week.

Masks are still required at all times.

To handle the influx of guests, Batavia Downs says it's hiring at a job fair on Wednesday.