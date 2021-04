Looking ahead to warm and sunny days, Polar Beverages unveiled their newest flavors for the summer of 2021.

The Worcester company revealed the five flavors on social media.

This is the breakout summer of sparkle. 🌞 Positive vibes only, our latest seasonal collection is packed with sparkle and it’s coming at you starting now. πŸ‰ #PolarSeltzer #Seltzer #Summer21 #BreakoutHit #PositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/lIU9OWiUax β€” PolarSeltzer (@PolarSeltzer) April 2, 2021

They include watermelon mojito, tropical cherry, pink summer iced tea, strawberry margarita, and blackberry mango punch.

The limited edition flavors are available now.