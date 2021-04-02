As more New Yorkers get the COVID-19 vaccine, industries across the state are hoping to expand their capacity limits.

One big gym chain said they have promising numbers to justify a capacity increase.

Planet Fitness has more than 120 gyms in the state.

In total, the chain received well over 11 million member check-ins since they reopened at 33-percent capacity in late August. The gym hopes to expand that capacity to 75 percent.

Executives there said the numbers can back that up. They said there have been zero reported COVID-19 cases spreading from one member to another. They said they've gotten fewer than two cases for every 100,000 check-ins.

But they said there's no indication these were contracted at the gym.