WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The Sunset Strip property that once gave stage to bands from Aerosmith to X has been reborn as a luxury hotel. The former site of the House of Blues is now the Pendry West Hollywood, with 149 rooms, live entertainment venue, screening room, bowling alley, spa, and two new restaurants from Austrian-Angeleno celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck.
Opening Friday, the 11-story Pendry West Hollywood takes up an entire city block at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Olive Drive.
The two new Wolfgang Puck restaurants are Ospero, a European-style cafe on the third floor, and the French-Asian-California-themed Merois on the rooftop. Both offer indoor and outdoor dining. Ospero serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering handmade pizzas, pastas, salads, and to-go items. Merois is more upscale, serving things like big eye tuna and dry-aged Tomahawk steaks. Both restaurants are open as of Friday, though Merois is currently only available to guests and residents of the Pendry West Hollywood.
The Pendry Bar includes a one-of-a-kind Moet champagne vending machine. Customers who purchase a $25 token from the bartender can use it to buy a split bottle from the machine.
The live event venue seats 75 but can accommodate audiences as large as 150 if the furniture is removed. Because of COVID, bands have yet to be booked, but the Pendry expects the first performances will take place in August. The space can also be booked for private events.
Guest rooms start at $395 per night for a 350-square-foot space that includes a couch, table, desk, and armoire. The rooms were designed by Martin Brudnizki and have a laidback, but glamorous, California vibe.
The Pendry also includes 40 private homes as part of a separate building on the same property. The residences range from 2,000 to 4,500 square feet, some of them including terraces of up to 3,400 square feet. One property also has a “super garage” with five parking spaces and a year lease on a McLaren supercar.