WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The Sunset Strip property that once gave stage to bands from Aerosmith to X has been reborn as a luxury hotel. The former site of the House of Blues is now the Pendry West Hollywood, with 149 rooms, live entertainment venue, screening room, bowling alley, spa, and two new restaurants from Austrian-Angeleno celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck.

Opening Friday, the 11-story Pendry West Hollywood takes up an entire city block at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Olive Drive.

5 things you need to know