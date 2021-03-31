ANAHEIM, Calif. — Orange County bars are back to slinging drinks along with other nonessential businesses hamstrung by shutdowns.

The county moves to the orange tier on Wednesday, March 31, as local health officials remain optimistic that dropping coronavirus infection and death rates will continue trending in the right direction.

It’s a relief to the Orange County economy, which has been particularly hard hit by blows to the hospitality and tourism industries.

“Everything at this point helps but I think we should have been more open all along. I think the science has justified that,” said District 3 County Supervisor Don Wagner.

Anaheim, the county’s largest city, has been heavily damaged by the shutdown of Disneyland and lost revenue from nearby businesses and hotels. It’s looking at raising $200 million in bond funds to make up projected shortfalls. That’s on top of more than $100 million in federal stimulus money.

Other cities like Newport Beach have managed better, benefiting from budget surpluses and the red hot housing market. But all cities are hungry for dried-up revenue streams to begin flowing again, and life to return to normal.

“One of the questions that never gets answered is how hard are these shutdowns on our kids, how hard is it for them to learn, to socialize, to play organized sports,” Wagner said. “All of that has been lost over the past year.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken a lot of the blame. He’s been at the center of difficult policy decisions and shutdown orders that have damaged his approval ratings. Newsom has become the target of a recall effort and has already made some early steps toward a potential recall campaign.

The state has struggled to inoculate its nearly 40 million residents and shifted among its color-coded COVID-19 tier system.

Orange County has been the source of vocal groups decrying mask mandates and others insisting on strict protocols. As the pandemic has worn on, fatigue over restrictions to dining and in-person learning has accumulated.

“We can’t just throw all the precautions to the wind,” said Steve Rosansky, president of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. “People still need to wear masks, they still need to wash their hands and they need to get vaccinated.”

While confidence in the local coronavirus response may be high, national officials are still concerned.

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she has a feeling of “impending doom” as case rates rise in some parts of the country. Florida has often had less strict shutdowns and protocols than California and has failed to see explosions in case rates on par with states like New York. But rates in Florida have recently begun to rise as businesses have expanded services.

Wagner said Orange County should have remained more open all along, and he’s not worried about an explosion in cases.

“Dr. [Clayton] Chow [Agency Director & County Health Officer of the Orange County Health Care Agency] tells me he’s not particularly concerned about it,” Wagner said. “But it could happen.”

Wagner said it’s not time yet to look are pairing back the county’s roughly $7.5 billion budget. But if shutdowns rock the county again, the board of supervisors may need to take a second look.

The board will start receiving budget requests in May and will determine what kinds of cutbacks are necessary, if any, afterward.