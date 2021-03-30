Things haven’t slowed down at Otis Technology in Lyons Falls.

The producer of gun parts adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by producing PPE — and still are to this day.

And just like last year, this spring, they donated PPE to the Police Benevolent Association of New York State.

The association’s president, Ryan Law, said law enforcement members still need PPE as they work with the public during the pandemic. Now, many of them are working at vaccine clinics.

“We’ve had our members of all four agencies contract the virus in the scope of their duties, so any part that Otis is delivering to help our first-line workers is going to be a huge help,” Law said.

“It’s part of the foundation of Otis to give back and be supportive, not only of military and law enforcement, but our local community, as well," said Otis Technology law enforcement sales manager Mollie Martin. "It’s just what we do, and we are happy to help anytime we are able to."

“We’re right around 1,200 members between all four state agencies. That includes the State Park Police, the University Police, the Forest Rangers, and the Environmental Conservation officers. Most of this PPE is going to go to the state sites,” said Law.

The PBA of New York State brought the PPE to St. Lawrence County the day after receiving the donations.