PANORAMA CITY, Calif. — Tanisha Brown knows firsthand how hard it is to launch a business, so she is lifting other women up as she goes.

It’s a sisterhood, and Brown knows how crucial it is to have people in your corner when you’re chasing your dreams. She is now hosting a pop-up for women business owners at Panorama Mall.

“During the pandemic, there’s a lot of losses, and we wanted to give back and support women owned entrepreneurs," said Brown. "Being an entrepreneur is hard. It’s tough. But with support, you can get through anything.”

Brown knows because she’s been through it. After being fired just before the pandemic from her leadership role in corporate America without good reason, as she explained, Brown decided to pursue her true passion and launched Attract Magazine, which features women of all walks of life with stories of empowerment and perseverance.

“From your entrepreneur, your creator, your social media influencer, [they] can [all] be in one publication, and that’s what Attract became. In 2020 the pandemic hit, and I wanted to give back to women businesses, so I did the storefront," Brown said.

She opened a storefront at the Century City mall’s holiday market and offered nearly 50 small, women-owned businesses the opportunity to sell their products in a mall.

This transformed Attract into more of a lifestyle, where Brown is now hosting events like the pop-up at Panorama Mall, free of charge to give women like Trisha Hendris a platform to sell her new hot sauce.

“It’s hard," Hendris said. "I mean, for the most part, I feel like this is such a man’s world. And to be able to even, to get in stores and things like that, most people don’t even take you serious.”

Hendris put all of her eggs into this basket and is quickly learning that owning a business is no easy task.

“They don’t really give women as many chances as they do men," she said. "They don’t give them as many opportunities."

Queen, owner of Hause of Curves and Bougie Babes, explained how she has had similar experiences as a Black woman trying to lift two businesses off the ground.

"No one sees what’s happening behind the scenes," she said. "No one knows the grind. No one understands the amount of money that has been spent in order to get the product that you need, and it’s very trying, but I refuse to give up.”

Brown added that these are the women she does it for, encouraging them to acknowledge every win along the way.

"You can’t get discouraged," she said. "You might have bad days where you want to just lay down all day and just not even get out of bed, but at the end of the day, you know what your purpose is and you know it’s gonna turn around."

Brown said she is working to open additional storefronts in malls around Los Angeles. For more information about Attract Magazine, visit here.