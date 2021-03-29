ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Separating the good from the bad has always helped Peter Cheney serve people.

Cheney says he has a feel for it; the way he does when dips fingers into batches of the liquors he makes at this Phelps distillery. To know when all is just right, he’ll rub the nail of his right index finger with the tip of his right middle finger.

What You Need To Know Peter Cheney opened a distillery and tasting room around the corner from the funeral home he owns and runs



Cheney took top honors on “Moonshiners,” a Discovery Channel docudrama, with his “Undertaker Moonshine” that now is sold by the makers of the program



As one of four licensed funeral directors in his county, Peter and his son, Tom, often respond to the places and scenes where deaths have taken place



The Cheneys operation of Smokin’ Tails Distillery and Tasting Room in Phelps also serves as a creative outlet for the family

“And just rub it and you smell it. And you can smell rather whether there is good alcohol or bad alcohol there,” said Cheney, as he tested his latest edition of vodka at Smokin’ Tails Distillery.

What Cheney’s distiller makes, and what his newly opened tasting room serves, still goes into mason jars. And it is still run by the father and son team that used to put up a still in the garage of the families primary business.

“And it was quick quick. And we would set up we make our mash and we would run the still. As soon as it was done, break it down put it away go hide it, Cheney said. “It was a business and I didn’t want people getting the wrong idea. “

Tom Cheney would do a lot of the tearing down of the garage still, a right the family displays at Smokin’ Tails behind the bar, known as “The Professor.”

“There would be close calls, like Mrs. Jones was coming in to sign some paperwork and she could see inside of the windows of the garage. And you start getting nervous send, `Oh boy,’” Tom laughed. “Most times, it would turn out Mrs. Jones would want to come in and take a sip off the still.”

One of the stirring aspects of the Finger Lakes region’s newest distillery is that the moonshine and vodka and bourbon they make, are not the only spirits the Cheneys help find rest.

Just around the corner from their distillery is the Cheney funeral home.

“We love to help people. And I think that being in that business has helped this business at Smokin’ Tails," Cheney said. “Families want you to be there when they come. Their life is in chaos. Totally flipped upside down. All of a sudden you have a sudden death and now it is up to us to be there for them."

Cheney’s just one of four funeral home directors in his county licensed to pick up the deceased from where there found Peter and his son have seen their share of awful. And it’s happened in the middle of the night, on holidays and weekends; no matter the time or place, they have to go.

That stressful, on-call existence is another reason why Cheney didn’t hesitate when his wife suggested he take his moon shining skills to the next level.

It was Sharon Cheney who suggested Peter submit his homemade recipe to the Discovery Channel docudrama series “Moonshiners.”

“I said, 'honey of course you have to do it. You’re a distiller, you’re a funeral home director. Who wouldn’t want you to be on a TV show,'" Sharon said.

She was right. Not only did they want him to submit his four grain moonshine, Peter appeared on the season two finale of the program, and won the Master Moonshiner contest.

The title and prize money he earned helped him open the distillery and tasting room in a property two blocks from his funeral home; in a property owned by his mother.

The makers of the show also distribute his product, branded affectionately: Undertaker Moonshine.

Not everybody expects their local funeral director to be making moonshine.

“That show was so much fun and I’m grateful for all they did for us. Our moonshining hit warp speed after,” Cheney said.

Smokin’ Tails tasting room opened in mid-winter, serving flights four days a week. It has to work through each week just to keep up with demand.

George Fairfax of Geneva stopped in on a Friday afternoon as the tasting room opened to try moonshine flavors that ranged from lime and “fireball” cinnamon, to the Cheney’s newest concoction: bomb pop, after the red white and blue popsicle.

“You won’t find it anywhere else,” Fairfax said. “And Peter has a lot of energy and he knows what he’s doing.”

“We struggle to keep the shelves full right now. And if we, as we grow and people like the product, it is going to get busier,” Cheney said. “We’re going to have to do something to increase product without sacrificing quality."

While the business side of it grows healthy, especially with the reopening of public life after the pandemic, Sharon sees the moonshining as something more for her husband and son.

“I think it is just, kind of is creative outlet" Cheney said "You can explore things and it’s another way to be involved with the public, which he loves, and the public loves him.”

Peter swears the place will remain not only family-run, with family doing everything from labeling to packing boxes business, but one that does everything by hand. Friends of the family box and weigh, label, and wrap each bottle and mason jar.

So far, no one who has done business with funeral director Cheney has come to the tasting room to toast those they have lost.

“Some people would turn to something that will help them feel better,” Cheney said. “But that’s not the case over at our place.”

Peter also knows this work can keep his family healthy in a business that has its own emotional toll.

“That stays with you it doesn’t leave. You never forget,” he said.

“You come over and start making mash and it is mindless,” Tom Cheney said. “It’s almost like you’re making mash you’re doing what you’re doing and it gives you that time where you almost forget what you went through.”