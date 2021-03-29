EDITOR'S NOTE: Tune in for the "Along the Ride" segment on "Inside the Issues with Alex Cohen" on Spectrum News 1. Every other Monday, digital journalist Susan Carpenter will focus on transportation, mobility, electric vehicles, and environmental sustainability in Southern California. To watch this week's segment, click the arrow above.
Cabana’s mobile hotels first came to Los Angeles in January as a sleek alternative to traditional RVs. The fleet of available vans has since doubled, and the service plans to expand to another half dozen cities by the end of the year.
- The concept is simple: Everything you have in a hotel room is shrinky-dinked to fit inside a van so it can be driven around. In addition to a “small queen” bed, there’s a TV, small refrigerator, sink, and coffeemaker, as well as a bathroom with a toilet, shower, and toiletries; fluffy towels; a closet with hangers; even a safe. A kitchenette is an optional add-on for $30 extra per night. Cabanas are made from the high-roof version of Ford Transit vans, allowing individuals up to 6-½-feet tall to stand up straight when they’re walking around inside.
- A Cabana is slightly larger than an SUV and can be legally parked in the same places as a car, including overnight. The service is contact free. Bookings are made through the Cabana app, which also serves as the van’s key.
- Because Cabana users may not be familiar with RV systems, the app includes detailed instructions on how all of the systems work, including options for finding a place to park. If renters still have issues, the app can connect them with a help desk controlled by an actual human.
- Pricing starts at $200 per night, depending on the day of the week and time of year, and includes booking fees, cleaning, 200 miles of travel for the first night (100 miles for each subsequent night), as well as insurance. Gas is not included.
- Based in Seattle, Cabana plans to expand to San Francisco, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, and Denver.