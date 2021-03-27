Green energy producers like solar panels and wind turbines aren't a great solution on their own. Sometimes it's cloudy or not windy. So they don't make a steady flow of electricity.

"If you have a cloud cover that crosses a solar panel you get a big change in the amount of power that's coming out of that solar panel. The electric grid isn't used to that. The electric grid is used to supply from really large fossil fuel plants that put out a very even, very steady amount of power," said Paul Mutolo, CEO of Standard Hydrogen.

Paul's company is creating a first of its kind building in the nation to solve that problem. The hydrogen storage system would have a reserve of power to create a steady supply to the grid.

"We'll have some of our facility serving national grid's needs, while part of the facility can also serve transportation needs at the same time," said Mutolo.

Having that reserve of power paves the way for more wind and solar usage. What really makes it unique is it will also have a fueling area for cars.

"You can think of it a little bit like a refueling station for electric and hydrogen cars that also provides grid electricity needs," said Mutolo.

This station will have zero emissions, while also taking pollution out of the environment.

"If the average American was driving for 100 years, our system can eliminate that same amount of pollution by operating for one month," said Mutolo.

You may see it built in the Capital Region in downtown Albany, but they're still getting approval on location.