SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Shoppingtown Mall in DeWitt is officially up for sale. Onondaga County purchased the property late last year, and is now looking to flip it to a developer who will give it a long-overdue upgrade. The deadline for interested parties to submit paperwork to the county's purchasing department is less than a month away. There was an in-person meeting for interested parties with the purchasing division at the mall. There were about 16 people in attendance from 12 different local companies.