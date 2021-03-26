NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach voted on March 23 to waive annual business license taxes to buoy beleaguered elements of its local economy.

The city already offered a grant program for qualifying local businesses, with successful applicants receiving $5,000.

What You Need To Know The Newport Beach City Council voted to waive the business tax for about 1,850 local businesses



Home-based businesses and others that can operate remotely do not qualify



The waiver will cover businesses from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022



The city expects to lose $660,000 on the waiver program

The city council passed the measure by unanimous vote. It will apply to license tax renewals processed between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. The waiver is available to businesses that were ordered to close by the state because of COVID-19.

"The Council is looking carefully at everything we can do to help Newport Beach businesses get back on their feet after such a difficult and challenging year," said Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery in a news release. "We hope that waiving business license fees for one year will provide some measure of relief."

The city has 1,850 local "commercially based" businesses that would be eligible. Businesses that have been able to operate from out of the office won't be eligible, but hair salons and restaurants will be able to receive the savings.

"We've obviously seen substantial business interruption," City Councilmember Will O'Neil said. "This is a good example of a way the city can continue to help in small and big ways."

City Councilmember Kevin Muldoon said the program was one other cities could learn from and said it was "inconceivable" that cities would shut down businesses then ask for taxes.

"Just imagine the thrill and the happiness, the gratitude that people will feel that they're not going to get a bill from Newport Beach to pay their business taxes," City Councilmember Diane Dixon added.

The waiver is expected to result in a revenue loss of about $660,000. Some of that money consists of a $4 fee owed to the state, which the city will pay on behalf of local businesses. The loss will be filled by the city budget surplus.