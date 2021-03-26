There's a new facility that many high school athletes are already taking advantage of in order to prepare for the upcoming baseball and softball seasons.

Legacy Sports Park on Henry Clay Boulevard has opened a 7,200-square foot training facility for indoor sports training. The facility includes a field, five batting cages, pitching areas, and bleachers.

The field will be mainly used for baseball and softball training, but it can be used for other sports like soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.

Former pro player Melvin Dorta and Jessica Haskins began operating the outdoor fields last year. However, they wanted a facility where young players could get year-round training because of the ever-changing weather conditions in the region.

Dorta will lead indoor clinics, while the facility offers new technology to give kids the tools to improve their batting and fielding skills.

"And even during the season, and even during the summer, like you say, we have a lot of rainy days. This facility will be open all year round, for instruction, for rental, to be able to never stop, get your training done," Dorta said.

Dorta played 12 years professionally, reaching the major leagues with the Washington Nationals, and plans to use his pro connections to bring in current and former players to lead some of the clinics.

If you're interested in using the facility, you're encouraged to make reservations in advance due to high demand this time of year.

For more information about Legacy Sports Park, visit their website.