When Syracuse University teams are winning, it’s a slam dunk for local businesses.

The men’s basketball team is preparing for the Sweet 16 on Saturday and every bucket helps the Orange and Holy Shirt!, a Syracuse-based T-shirt printing and embroidery business.

“It’s exciting," said John Groat, the owner of Holy Shirt! and a Syracuse University graduate. "It’s fun. It’s nice to have something upbeat to be able to talk about.”

The SU men’s basketball team has Central New York buzzing and T-shirt printers spinning. With that kind of unexpected excitement, local businesses are finally seeing a boost.

It’s been a tough year. Holy Shirt! was forced to close for a few months last spring. Business was slow to return, said Groat.

“We were severely impacted by events — including the NCAA tournament — not being held. Local sports, high school and college level, as well as recreational athletics. It’s a real nice shot in the arm that we are now turning a corner, we hope and pray,” said Groat.

Holy Shirt! has 15 employees who print, pack, and ship shirts. The Orange has them seeing green.

“Syracuse University merchandise is a substantial part of our business," said Groat. "Anytime the teams are doing well, it’s better for our staff and small business. It’s also helping to keep some of your dollars local. When you buy a Holy Shirt! T-shirt, you’re helping employ families and a business right here in our hometown.”

The “Buckets” shirts are available at Central New York Wegmans, the SU bookstore, and Holy Shirt’s storefront at 2060 Erie Blvd East, across from the old Sam's Club.

You can order them online here.