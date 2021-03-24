Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration said Wednesday they are “actively looking” at potentially changing the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, which has been a constant sticking point for weeks from Central New York officials since the region’s COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent, and ahead of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball game against the University of Houston Saturday night.

“If we can do it safely, we will,” Cuomo said.

The governor announced last week that the statewide 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted on April 5 for gyms, bowling alleys, casinos, and pool halls, but would remain for bars and restaurants, and those businesses would be reassessed sometime in April.

“We are reviewing this request,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “And we want [the Orange] to win, but we also want people to be safe, so we’re looking at that to be sure that whatever decision we make sure the fans are safe.”

SU plays the Houston Cougars on Saturday, though the game doesn’t begin until 9:55 p.m., barely an hour before various bars — a common place for watching games — are forced to close.

Amending the 11 p.m. curfew for Central New York has been a regular talking point, particularly for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, and is a key part of his weekslong call for the state to return some decisions on pandemic restrictions to local governments.

“I don’t see the effectiveness of an 11:00 curfew at this point,” McMahon said on Monday. “I’d rather have everyone in a regulated establishment than at house parties. I haven’t seen science that says you’re more likely to get COVID at 11:05 than 11.”

McMahon’s logic is that if commercial establishments open, they would be helping regulate the rules, since their liquor licenses are on the line.

“We’re looking at the data,” Cuomo said.