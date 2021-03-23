FARMINGTON, N.Y. — It’s maple season, and many local farms are trying to move forward the best they can, despite the industry being hit hard due to the pandemic, like so many others.

Chris Rodas has worked on a farm his entire life.

“It’s a lot of hours,” Chris said. “It’s tough work, but I enjoy it and it’s where I’d rather be.”

He and his wife bought Stoney Ridge Farms in 2005, and five years later, switched their focus from beef cows to maple trees.

“I like to be outside,” Chris said. “I like to be in the woods. It’s peaceful, a nice place to work. With your family, your wife, your kids beside you.”

In total, his farm produces about 700 gallons of maple syrup a year. But his farm and the entire maple industry took a big hit due to COVID-19 last year.

There were no restaurants open to sell their product to, and they had to cancel maple weekend, the farm’s largest annual event.

“We would normally have cars lined up and down the road,” Chris said. “This parking area would all be full of cars. We probably would’ve fed 800 pancake breakfasts this morning.”

This year, there were no pancakes, but maple weekend returned in a drive-thru format so residents can still buy products, and learn about the farm.

“This is important because it supports agriculture, and teaches the public how the product is made from the tree to the table,” Chris said.

It’s not the same, but Chris says he and his wife are still grateful for all the local support which has helped keep them afloat this past year. Luckily, things are starting to pick back up.

“People are shopping local,” Chris said. “And we were at least able to allow people to come out for a maple weekend.”

He just asks for the community’s continued support, so hopefully there can be a big maple weekend next year.

“You should shop local and support local farms, local restaurants, the places everyone enjoyed going to before this all hit,” Chris said. “And the big events we used to have, if you want to keep them running and going and be able to enjoy them again, you’ve gotta support them.”