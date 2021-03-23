Looking to capitalize on a growing market, a cannabis company with dispensaries in Massachusetts is introducing a new product to transform any beverage into a THC-infused drink.

Curaleaf launched “Select Squeeze,” a new THC-infused beverage enhancer this week.

The company said it turns cannabis oil into tiny water soluble molecules, so the THC compounds not only dissolve evenly, but are more rapidly and efficiently absorbed into the bloodstream.

They said you can feel the effects in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.

"You can have in your pocket a ready to go beverage in your hand so you can put it in any hot or cold beverage. So you can make your spiked seltzer, you can make your infused tea or coffee, like I said it works hot or cold. So any kind of combination of beverage you want, whether it’s alcohol or non-alcohol, you know a smoothie, anything. This is kind of the perfect companion to that," said Curaleaf’s northeast regional president, Patrik Jonsson.

“Select Squeeze” comes in four flavors.

Curaleaf said the launch of "Select Squeeze" is the cannabis industry’s “widest national product launch” to date.​​