The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking to attract a new airline to the city.

President and CEO Tim Murray wrote a letter to Breeze Airways, inviting officials to visit the city and the Worcester Regional Airport.

Breeze Airways was ​founded by David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue and other airlines, and plans to launch in 2021.

Murray says the airline’s focus on secondary markets aligns well with Worcester, as the second largest city in New England. Additionally, he says it's home to major biotech and IT companies, as well as 12 different colleges and universities.

Murray says the new airline would be a welcomed addition.

"They stated publicly that they're going to focus on secondary markets … so we just want to reinforce the outreach efforts and the conversations that have taken place with existing airlines and Breeze Airways with Massport and the leadership there,” Murray said, “and just make sure that the broader community reinforces that we would love to have them take a look at Worcester and love to have him come to the city.”

There is no firm date for when air service at Worcester Regional Airport will resume. Massport is in discussions with the existing airlines.