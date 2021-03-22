Point Place Casino in Bridgeport is expanding, despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oneida Indian Nation opened the casino's new cafe Monday morning.
Perfect Pour Cafe features local products like Utica Coffee and food from the chefs at Turning Stone.
Representatives for the Oneida Indian Nation said this is a sign that things are looking up for the casino industry, noting that they're in a much better place than this time last year.
The cafe is open each day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.