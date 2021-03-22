A lithium-ion recycling plant will no longer pursue an Endicott location, SungEel MCC Americas announced Monday.

The facility was going to be located at the Huron campus, but the project was met with some resistance from the community.

Some worried the plant would emit toxic contaminants into the air.

The company president said a combination of local politics and misinformation prevented progress on the project despite efforts to address concerns.

There is no word yet on where the new location will be.